Red Ford Mustang used cars for sale
With 83 used Red Ford Mustang cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Ford Mustang cars for sale
£30,999
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack] 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 1,576 miles
£33,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Shadow Edition Fastback 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 4,200 miles
£29,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT SelShift 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,161 miles
£34,997
Ford Mustang Gt Auto 5.0 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,878 miles
£25,995
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 18,726 miles
£33,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Shadow Edition 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,804 miles
£30,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 25,642 miles
£23,490
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,509 miles
£34,495
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto Petrol Coupe
2018 (18 reg) | 5,842 miles
£27,900
Ford Mustang GT 5.0 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 40,488 miles
£33,499
Ford Mustang Fastback GT 5.0 V8 416PS Shadow Edition 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,613 miles
£29,450
Ford Mustang GT 5.0 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 4,000 miles
£25,498
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 31,000 miles
£34,000
Ford Mustang Fastback GT 5.0 V8 Auto 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 7,312 miles
£28,888
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Petrol Coupe
2016 (16 reg) | 9,960 miles
£30,291
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr With ** Satellite Navigation, Rear View Camera With Rear Parking Sensors **
2018 (18 reg) | 16,867 miles
£27,825
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost [Custom Pack] 2Dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 13,521 miles
£29,495
Ford Mustang 3.7 2dr
2016 | 43,000 miles
£29,977
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 9,100 miles
£21,500
Ford Mustang 2.3 ECOBOOST 2d 313 BHP - 19" ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS
2016 (65 reg) | 48,631 miles
£34,740
Ford Mustang Gt 5.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,812 miles
£26,750
Ford Mustang GT 5.0 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,341 miles
£27,995
Ford Mustang CONVERTIBLE AUTO 3.2 2dr
1967 (N reg) | 34,000 miles
£28,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 18,673 miles
