Grey Ford Mustang used cars for sale
With 45 used Grey Ford Mustang cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Ford Mustang cars for sale
£40,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT SelShift 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,200 miles
£42,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,850 miles
£33,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Custom Pack Coupe Automatic 1 Owner ¿145 Road Tax 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,100 miles
£28,990
Ford Mustang // 4.7L V8 // Coupe // American Muscle // Px swap 2dr
(C reg) | 82,000 miles
£27,495
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 32,918 miles
£24,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT SelShift 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,000 miles
£27,500
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,500 miles
£27,477
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 28,000 miles
£32,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 18,181 miles
£28,990
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback SelShift 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,700 miles
£30,792
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2018 (67 reg) | 12,200 miles
£28,887
Ford Mustang Fastback 5.0 V8 GT (Custom Pack) 2dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 19,680 miles
£30,648
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 23,165 miles
£27,960
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 18,100 miles
£32,495
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,000 miles
£32,999
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr Petrol SelShift (416 bhp)
2017 (67 reg) | 4,500 miles
£29,410
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost [Custom Pack 2] 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,267 miles
£29,470
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost [Custom Pack 3] 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,858 miles
£34,480
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 17,000 miles
£44,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 34,300 miles
£23,980
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 29,000 miles
£26,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 22,000 miles
£29,500
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Custom Pack
2017 (17 reg) | 9,811 miles
£32,988
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 3,700 miles
Latest Ford Mustang ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Mustang Coupe (2017 - ) review
The Ford Mustang is an icon across the world, and has been for decades, but the car is still an unknown quantity on UK shores. Will the latest one rectify
26 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Mustang Convertible (2017 - ) review
The Ford Mustang is an icon across the world, and has been for decades, but the car is still an unknown quantity on UK shores. Will the latest one rectify
26 Nov 2019
News
Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition shown at Geneva
Ford reveals a special edition of its Mustang, badged Bullitt, and announces plans to put it on sale in the UK later this year.
06 Mar 2018
News
Ford reveals revised Mustang
Changes to Ford’s iconic muscle car include a new look, as well as updates to engine and suspension, and extra safety kit, which the company says should
11 Sep 2017