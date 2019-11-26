Green Ford Mustang used cars for sale
With 20 used Green Ford Mustang cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Green Ford Mustang cars for sale
£50,045
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr Petrol (459 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£28,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 19,000 miles
£29,990
Ford Mustang 351 Cleveland 5.8
1971 (J reg) | 41,000 miles
£34,000
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto ** With Active Exhaust **
2019 (68 reg) | 1,987 miles
£25,725
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost [Custom Pack] 2Dr
2016 (66 reg) | 34,247 miles
£29,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 2,119 miles
£47,000
Ford Mustang BULLITT 5.0 V8 SPECIAL EDITION 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,500 miles
£16,500
Ford Mustang 289 V8 Coupe 4.7
(F reg) | 27,541 miles
£44,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,300 miles
£39,900
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack 2] 2dr Auto- With Satellite Navigation & Reversing Camera
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles
£46,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,331 miles
£28,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (00 reg) | 7,000 miles
£27,999
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 6,900 miles
£29,500
Ford Mustang 5.8
1970 (J reg) | 99,000 miles
£49,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,170 miles
£39,989
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Automatic
2019 (19 reg) | 2,000 miles
£49,495
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 996 miles
£230,000
Ford 1968 Mustang Bulitt ( Renewed Build) 5.0 2dr
1968 | 101 miles
£49,980
Ford Mustang BULLITT *PDI MILEAGE* MAGNA RIDE SAT NAV BLUETOOTH 5.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 26 miles
£52,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 3dr
2018 (68 reg) | 200 miles
