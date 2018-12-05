White Ford Edge used cars for sale
With 81 used White Ford Edge cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand White Ford Edge cars for sale
£21,500
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Vignale Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 29,000 miles
£18,990
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Vignale Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 16,095 miles
£19,485
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium 5dr Diesel Estate
2017 (67 reg) | 26,195 miles
£22,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium 5dr, A STUNNING EXAMPLE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY,
2017 (17 reg) | 14,950 miles
£28,500
Ford Edge Vignale 2.0 TDCi 210 5dr Powershift
2018 (18 reg) | 26,949 miles
£21,995
Ford Edge 2.0tdci 210ps Titanium Powershift Automatic 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,999 miles
£25,350
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 210 Sport 5dr Powershift
2018 (18 reg) | 9,719 miles
£22,395
Ford Edge Diesel Estate 2.0 TDCi 210 Sport 5dr Powershift
2017 (17 reg) | 28,037 miles
£28,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Vignale Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,126 miles
£21,214
Ford Edge Diesel Estate 2.0 TDCi 210 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2017 (17 reg) | 29,050 miles
£34,890
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue 238 ST-Line 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,427 miles
£17,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 44,000 miles
£21,497
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,540 miles
£18,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Sport SUV 5dr Diesel AWD (s/s) (180 ps)
2016 (66 reg) | 37,800 miles
£23,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Sport Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,203 miles
£21,500
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,378 miles
£34,999
Ford Edge 2.0 Ecoblue 238 St-Line 5Dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£19,995
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium [Lux Pack] 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 26,547 miles
£25,998
Ford Edge 2.0TDCi ST-LINE SPORT AUTOMATIC 5DR
2018 (18 reg) | 10,400 miles
£33,990
Ford Edge ST-LINE ECOBLUE SUV 5dr DIESEL AUTOMATIC 176 g/km 235.0 BHP
2019 (19 reg) | 3,593 miles
£28,999
Ford Edge-Vignale 2.0 TDCi 210 5dr Powershift AWD
2018 (68 reg) | 3,810 miles
£29,480
Ford Edge 2.0 Ecoblue 238 St-Line 5Dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 19,523 miles
£21,999
Ford Edge 2017 TITANIUM TDCI 2.0 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 21,118 miles
£33,000
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue 238 ST-Line 5dr Auto *** AIR CONDITIONING ***
2019 (19 reg) | 1,266 miles
