Brown Ford Edge used cars for sale
With 7 used Brown Ford Edge cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Ford Edge cars for sale
£25,750
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Vignale Powershift AWD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,500 miles
£22,799
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 210 Sport 5dr Powershift
2018 (67 reg) | 26,690 miles
£21,944
Ford Edge 2.0 SPORT TDCI 5d 207 BHP PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS NAV
2017 (17 reg) | 18,325 miles
£26,250
Ford Edge Vignale 2.0 TDCi 210 5dr Powershift
2017 (67 reg) | 22,136 miles
£22,991
Ford Edge Sport Tdci 2.0 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 15,610 miles
£22,500
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 210 Sport [Lux Pack] 5dr Powershift
2017 (67 reg) | 21,311 miles
£19,900
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium 5dr **Full black leather, panoramic roof**
2017 (67 reg) | 11,506 miles
