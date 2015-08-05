Green Ford C-Max used cars for sale
Latest second hand Green Ford C-Max cars for sale
£1,990
Ford C-Max 1.8 TDCi Zetec MPV 5dr Diesel Manual (143 g/km, 113 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 62,000 miles
£2,500
Ford C-Max 1.6 16v Zetec 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 69,000 miles
£1,695
Ford C-Max 1.6 16v Style 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 91,351 miles
£1,795
Ford C-Max 1.6 16v Zetec 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 103,000 miles
£5,695
Ford C-Max 1.6 TITANIUM 5d 148 BHP HEATED FRONT WINDOW !!!
2011 (11 reg) | 62,060 miles
