Black Fiat Panda used cars for sale
With 125 used Black Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Fiat Panda cars for sale
£650
Fiat Panda 1.2 Eco Dynamic ECO 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 120,000 miles
£2,995
Fiat Panda 1.4 100HP 5d 99 BHP MOT 15th Nov 2020... Full S/History
2010 (10 reg) | 67,439 miles
£7,099
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr Alloy Wheels
2017 (67 reg) | 5,547 miles
£5,399
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Lounge 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 27,404 miles
£5,295
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 16,285 miles
£3,495
Fiat Panda 1.4 16v 100HP 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 39,241 miles
£3,700
Fiat Panda 1.2 [69] Active 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 37,545 miles
£995
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet 16v Dynamic 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 140,000 miles
£1,350
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 60,485 miles
£1,495
Fiat Panda 1.2 Eleganza 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 65,287 miles
£3,695
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet 16v 4x4 Cross 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 90,000 miles
£649
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 71,000 miles
£1,595
Fiat Panda 1.1 ACTIVE ECO 5d 54 BHP BEST VALUE & USABILITY ASSURED**
2009 (59 reg) | 64,000 miles
£899
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 101,321 miles
£4,995
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy + 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 10,779 miles
£3,495
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy (s/s) 5dr (EU5)
2012 (62 reg) | 51,000 miles
£2,290
Fiat Panda 1.1 ACTIVE ECO 5d 54 BHP ONLY £30 @ YEAR ROAD TAX .
2010 (10 reg) | 51,092 miles
£1,190
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 57,000 miles
£1,795
Fiat Panda 1.2 DYNAMIC ECO 5d 60 BHP GREAT VALUE+MOT DEC 2020
2010 (10 reg) | 61,000 miles
£2,850
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 13,000 miles
£3,440
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 23,330 miles
£6,499
Fiat Panda 0.8 PETROL TWIN AIR 4X4 5 DOOR START STOP
2014 (14 reg) | 25,345 miles
£3,595
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy Dualogic (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 40,000 miles
£1,195
Fiat Panda 1.2 DYNAMIC MULTIJET 5d 69 BHP **CHEAP ROAD TAX*SUPERB MPG*
2007 (57 reg) | 70,000 miles
