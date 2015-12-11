Skip to contentSkip to footer
Fiat 500 Hatchback (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

2.9

Owner ratings

4.1

The cute, retro-inspired looks of the Fiat 500 give it an appeal few other city cars can match. Just don’t go expecting the last word in dynamic excellence.

Frequently asked questions

  • Fiat 500s offer a top speed range between 99mph and 117mph, depending on the version.

  • Fiat 500 on-the-road prices RRP from £13,190 and rises to around £18,915, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Fiat 500's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 83mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.