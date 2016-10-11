Black Fiat 124 Spider used cars for sale
With 8 used Black Fiat 124 Spider cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Fiat 124 Spider cars for sale
£13,000
Fiat 124 SPIDER Multiair Lusso 2dr 1.4
2017 (67 reg) | 22,827 miles
£14,950
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 MultiAir Lusso 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 10,000 miles
£15,296
Fiat 124 SPIDER 1.4 MULTIAIR LUSSO PLUS 2DR CONVERTIBLE
2017 (67 reg) | 8,320 miles
£12,995
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 MultiAir Classica 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,053 miles
£14,986
Fiat 124 Spider Convertible 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 175 miles
£13,399
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr Leather Seats
2017 (67 reg) | 7,986 miles
£15,490
Fiat 124 Spider MULTIAIR LUSSO PLUS 1.4 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,590 miles
£14,999
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 MultiAir Lusso 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,922 miles
Latest Fiat 124 Spider ArticlesView more
Review
Fiat 124 Spider convertible (2016 - ) review
The Fiat 124 Spider is a glamorous-looking roadster that competes with the most popular convertible of all time, the Mazda MX-5. And considering the quality
11 Oct 2016
First Drive
New Fiat 124 Spider first drive review
Fiat got into bed with Mazda to produce the new 124 Spider. Has the love child been worth the charm offensive?
10 Jun 2016
News
Fiat unveils new 124 Spider
The spiritual successor to the company's classic 1960s roadster will go on sale next year, thanks to some help from Mazda
19 Nov 2015