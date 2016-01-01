Ford Mustang used cars for sale in East of England
With 2 used Ford Mustang cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£50,145
£49,849
Save£296
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2 door Manual Petrol Coupe
RRP£47,725
£45,725
Save£2,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£43,050
£39,000
Save£4,050
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£45,779
£45,322
Save£457
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Automatic
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe