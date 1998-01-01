BMW X2 used cars for sale in East of England
With 5 used BMW X2 cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,455
£35,970
Save£3,485
BMW X2 2.0 18d M Sport Auto xDrive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£49,095
£44,186
Save£4,909
BMW X2 Series X2 M35i 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£37,455
£33,710
Save£3,745
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i Sport 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£38,069
£34,263
Save£3,806
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i M Sport 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand BMW X2 cars for sale in East of England
£26,090
BMW X2 Series X2 xDrive20d Sport 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,206 miles
£24,722
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i M Sport X 2.0 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,349 miles
£26,320
BMW X2 Series X2 xDrive20d M Sport 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,000 miles
£25,556
BMW X2 Series X2 xDrive20d M Sport 2.0 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 4,767 miles
£23,836
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i Sport 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,999 miles