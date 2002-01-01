Lexus IS 200 used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 7 used Lexus IS 200 cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus IS 200 cars for sale in East Midlands
£1,295
Lexus IS 200 2.0 SE 4dr
2003 (52 reg) | 133,000 miles
£1,795
Lexus IS 2.0 200 SE 4d 153 BHP VERY CLEAN EXAMPLE GREAT AUT
2004 (04 reg) | 116,300 miles
£17,495
Lexus IS 200 2.0 F Sport (Premier Pack) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 22,672 miles
£4,850
Lexus IS 200 2.2 TD Advance 4dr
2011 (11 reg) | 88,000 miles
£4,890
Lexus IS 200 2.2 TD Advance 4dr
2011 (60 reg) | 102,000 miles
£1,895
Lexus IS 200 2.0 SE 4dr
2002 (02 reg) | 90,000 miles