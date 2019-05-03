Grey Dacia Logan MCV used cars for sale
Latest second hand Grey Dacia Logan MCV cars for sale
£10,495
Dacia Logan Mcv AMBIANCE DCI 1.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 11,597 miles
£8,850
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Laureate Estate 5dr Petrol (s/s) (90 ps)
2018 (18 reg) | 14,758 miles
£9,590
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe (90bhp) Comfort (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,000 miles
£6,900
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Laureate 5dr [Start Stop]
2016 (66 reg) | 15,022 miles
£7,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 STEPWAY SE SUMMIT DCI 5d 90 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 45,000 miles
£10,000
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Comfort (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 8 miles
£9,880
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 COMFORT TCE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,500 miles
£7,999
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,010 miles
£13,000
Dacia Logan 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£8,395
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Comfort Estate 5dr Petrol (s/s) (90 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 20,300 miles
£6,340
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 36,644 miles
£10,250
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe (90bhp) Comfort (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 210 miles
£10,794
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Comfort 5dr Petrol Estate
2019 (19 reg) | 260 miles
£9,500
Dacia Logan Stepway 0.9 TCe Comfort 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,500 miles
Latest Dacia Logan MCV Articles
Long Term Review
Living with a… Dacia Logan MCV
There are some cheap cars out there on the new car market, but what’s the cheapest one a family can get away with as its only car? Auto Trader’s Road Test
03 May 2019
News
New Dacia Logan MCV Stepway to cost from £11,495
The more rugged version of Dacia's bargain-priced estate car is available to order now, with first deliveries expected next month
02 May 2017
News
Dacia Logan range to expand with new Stepway model
The Dacia Logan MCV Stepway gets a more rugged, crossover-esque look than the standard Logan.
22 Feb 2017
Review
Dacia Logan MCV estate (2016 - ) review
Looking for a big estate car for supermini money? The Logan MCV is pretty much the only show in town.
05 Jan 2017