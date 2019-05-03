Brown Dacia Logan MCV used cars for sale
With 4 used Brown Dacia Logan MCV cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Dacia Logan MCV cars for sale
Latest Dacia Logan MCV ArticlesView more
Long Term Review
Living with a… Dacia Logan MCV
There are some cheap cars out there on the new car market, but what’s the cheapest one a family can get away with as its only car? Auto Trader’s Road Test
03 May 2019
News
New Dacia Logan MCV Stepway to cost from £11,495
The more rugged version of Dacia's bargain-priced estate car is available to order now, with first deliveries expected next month
02 May 2017
News
Dacia Logan range to expand with new Stepway model
The Dacia Logan MCV Stepway gets a more rugged, crossover-esque look than the standard Logan.
22 Feb 2017
Review
Dacia Logan MCV estate (2016 - ) review
Looking for a big estate car for supermini money? The Logan MCV is pretty much the only show in town.
05 Jan 2017