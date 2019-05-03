Beige Dacia Logan MCV used cars for sale
With 8 used Beige Dacia Logan MCV cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Beige Dacia Logan MCV cars for sale
£6,280
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 14,000 miles
£5,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 43,000 miles
£6,000
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Ambiance (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,841 miles
£4,250
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 LAUREATE DCI 5d 90 BHP *ROOF RAILS*S/WHEEL & TOOL KIT*A/C*
2014 (64 reg) | 86,400 miles
£4,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 97,000 miles
£4,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Ambiance 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 86,000 miles
£4,400
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 87,364 miles
£4,850
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 LAUREATE TCE 5d 90 BHP **12 MONTHS MOT/3 MONTHS WTY**
2014 (64 reg) | 62,746 miles
Latest Dacia Logan MCV ArticlesView more
Long Term Review
Living with a… Dacia Logan MCV
There are some cheap cars out there on the new car market, but what’s the cheapest one a family can get away with as its only car? Auto Trader’s Road Test
03 May 2019
News
New Dacia Logan MCV Stepway to cost from £11,495
The more rugged version of Dacia's bargain-priced estate car is available to order now, with first deliveries expected next month
02 May 2017
News
Dacia Logan range to expand with new Stepway model
The Dacia Logan MCV Stepway gets a more rugged, crossover-esque look than the standard Logan.
22 Feb 2017
Review
Dacia Logan MCV estate (2016 - ) review
Looking for a big estate car for supermini money? The Logan MCV is pretty much the only show in town.
05 Jan 2017