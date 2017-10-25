Dacia Logan MCV Stepway cars for sale
With 41 new and 78 used Dacia Logan MCV Stepway cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway estate (2017 - ) review
The Logan MCV Stepway is like every Dacia product – it provides a lot of car for a very affordable price, making it very good value for money. That means you make sacrifices in comfort, quietness and quality, but for many buyers on a budget, these will...Read full review
£10,995
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£13,000
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 16 miles
£13,000
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£12,700
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 7 miles
£12,495
Dacia Logan Mcv Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Techroad (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£11,875
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Techroad 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£11,275
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£11,275
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£11,980
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Techroad 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£11,280
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£11,280
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£12,080
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Techroad 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£12,080
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Techroad 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£11,280
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£11,280
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£11,280
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue Dci Comfort 5Dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£13,000
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£12,700
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£13,000
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£11,290
Dacia Logan Mcv Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort MCV Stepway (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£9,300
Dacia Logan Mcv Stepway 1.5 dCi SE Summit (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,888 miles
£13,500
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Techroad 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£13,500
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Techroad 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£13,500
Dacia Logan Stepway 1.5 Blue dCi Techroad 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
Frequently asked questions
Dacia Logan MCV Stepways offer a top speed range between 104mph and 111mph, depending on the version.
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway on-the-road prices RRP from £12,395 and rises to around £15,155, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Dacia Logan MCV Stepway's fuel economy ranges between 51mpg and 72mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.