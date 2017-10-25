Skip to contentSkip to footer
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway cars for sale

With 41 new and 78 used Dacia Logan MCV Stepway cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Dacia Logan MCV Stepway estate (2017 - ) review

The Logan MCV Stepway is like every Dacia product – it provides a lot of car for a very affordable price, making it very good value for money. That means you make sacrifices in comfort, quietness and quality, but for many buyers on a budget, these will...

Latest second hand Dacia Logan MCV Stepway cars for sale

Latest Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Dacia Logan MCV Stepways offer a top speed range between 104mph and 111mph, depending on the version.

  • Dacia Logan MCV Stepway on-the-road prices RRP from £12,395 and rises to around £15,155, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Dacia Logan MCV Stepway's fuel economy ranges between 51mpg and 72mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.