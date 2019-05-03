Skip to contentSkip to footer
Dacia Logan MCV cars for sale

With 40 new and 131 used Dacia Logan MCV cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Dacia Logan MCV estate (2016 - ) review

The MCV in the Logan’s moniker stands for ‘maximum capacity vehicle’, so if you’re inclined to the old adage ‘never mind the quality, feel the width’, then it’s impossible not to be impressed by the Logan’s generous interior space and no nonsense...

Frequently asked questions

  • Dacia Logan MCVs offer a top speed range between 98mph and 111mph, depending on the version.

  • Dacia Logan MCV on-the-road prices RRP from £8,495 and rises to around £13,095, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Dacia Logan MCV's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 81mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.