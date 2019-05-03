Dacia Logan MCV cars for sale
Dacia Logan MCV estate (2016 - ) review
The MCV in the Logan’s moniker stands for ‘maximum capacity vehicle’, so if you’re inclined to the old adage ‘never mind the quality, feel the width’, then it’s impossible not to be impressed by the Logan’s generous interior space and no nonsense...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
RRP£11,919
£11,556
Save£363
Dacia Dacia Logan Mcv Comfort TCe 90 MY18 0.9 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Estate
RRP£13,840
£13,471
Save£369
Dacia Logan 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr Diesel Estate
5 door Manual Diesel Estate
RRP£12,940
£12,276
Save£664
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Comfort 5dr Petrol Estate
5 door Manual Petrol Estate
£5,295
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.1 AMBIANCE 5DR
2015 (65 reg) | 33,000 miles
£8,995
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Essential 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,738 miles
£4,995
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 LAUREATE DCI 5d 90 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 71,929 miles
£6,280
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 14,000 miles
£12,300
Dacia Logan 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£6,995
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.0 SCe Ambiance 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 5,950 miles
£6,940
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 LAUREATE DCI 5d 90 BHP ZERO ROAD TAX+GREAT MPG
2016 (66 reg) | 20,643 miles
£7,000
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Laureate 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 23,870 miles
£6,500
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 39,000 miles
£6,000
Dacia Logan 1.0 SCe Ambiance 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 26,016 miles
£7,295
Dacia Logan Mcv LAUREATE PRIME TCE 0.9 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 17,023 miles
£10,495
Dacia Logan Mcv AMBIANCE DCI 1.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 11,597 miles
£4,990
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Ambiance (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 45,878 miles
£8,850
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Laureate Estate 5dr Petrol (s/s) (90 ps)
2018 (18 reg) | 14,758 miles
£5,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 43,000 miles
£7,495
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,252 miles
£12,300
Dacia Logan 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£7,150
Dacia Logan 1.5 dCi Laureate Estate 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 26,451 miles
£5,700
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Laureate 5dr [Start Stop]
2016 (16 reg) | 46,290 miles
£6,399
Dacia Logan Mcv 1.0 SCe Ambiance 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 28,000 miles
£7,800
Dacia Logan 0.9 TCe Laureate 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 13,592 miles
£8,650
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9L Laureate TCe 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 2,897 miles
£5,995
Dacia Logan Mcv 0.9 TCe Ambiance (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 35,000 miles
£12,300
Dacia Logan 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
Frequently asked questions
Dacia Logan MCVs offer a top speed range between 98mph and 111mph, depending on the version.
Dacia Logan MCV on-the-road prices RRP from £8,495 and rises to around £13,095, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Dacia Logan MCV's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 81mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.