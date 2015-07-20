Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 20 new and 502 used BMW X6 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW X6 SUV (2015 - ) review

The X6 is a car you buy with your heart rather than your head. It has some shortcomings, but if you like the way it looks, you’ll be prepared to put up with them. On the other hand, if you’re just looking for a SUV that can give you sporty thrills, you...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X6s offer a top speed range between 143mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X6 on-the-road prices RRP from £59,340 and rises to around £76,870, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X6's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 38mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.