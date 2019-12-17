Skip to contentSkip to footer
BMW X2

BMW X2 cars for sale

With 153 new and 288 used BMW X2 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW X2 SUV (2017 - ) review

Adapting a format honed further up the BMW range, the X2 is a lower-slung and sportier partner to the more conventionally upright X1. While there is considerable crossover in many of the engines and trim options the X2 also offers a decisively more...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X2s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X2 on-the-road prices RRP from £29,725 and rises to around £44,235, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X2's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 60mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.