Subaru used cars for sale in Blackburn
Brand new - in stock now
RRP£31,545
£28,995
Save£2,550
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,275
£25,799
Save£1,476
Subaru XV 1.6i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£33,065
£29,995
Save£3,070
Subaru Forester 2.0i XE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£33,575
£30,995
Save£2,580
Subaru Outback 2.5i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
Latest second hand Subaru cars for sale in Blackburn
£3,485
Subaru Forester 2.5 XT 5DR AUTOMATIC
2006 (06 reg) | 76,000 miles
£3,700
Subaru Impreza 1.5 RX 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 71,524 miles
£8,475
Subaru Forester 2.0 D X 5d 145 BHP *SERVICE HISTORY, HUGE SPEC* **PX VALUE BACK IN CASH**
2014 (63 reg) | 70,000 miles
£13,500
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX ST RB320 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 112,316 miles
£2,700
Subaru Legacy 2.0 RE 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 96,804 miles
£5,995
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX 4DR
2007 (07 reg) | 78,037 miles
£49,999
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI 4dr
2004 (54 reg) | 3,190 miles