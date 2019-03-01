Bentley Continental cars for sale
Bentley Continental GT Convertible (2019 - ) review
The Bentley Continental GT has long been the ultimate luxury grand tourer, combining effortless power with incredible refinement and a luxurious interior. The convertible version puts the cherry on the Continental cake, creating a peerless way of...Read full review
£59,990
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 24,000 miles
£84,950
Bentley Continental Gtc 4.0 V8 S 2Dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 14,424 miles
£84,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GTC Speed Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,670 miles
£20,999
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 70,000 miles
£29,990
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 24,100 miles
£76,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr (EU5)
2015 (15 reg) | 26,150 miles
£24,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GTC CONVERTIBLE AUTO 550 BHP 20" SPLIT R 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 95,550 miles
£218,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto [City+Tour] 4.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£184,000
Bentley Continental Gt V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto [Tour Spec] 4.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£74,950
Bentley Continental GT SPEED 6.0 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 13,521 miles
£164,950
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT W12 6.0 2DR AUTO
2018 (68 reg) | 3,720 miles
£17,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 17,995 miles
£80,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2016 (16 reg) | 25,800 miles
£29,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 36,000 miles
£92,875
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 19,000 miles
£68,495
Bentley Continental Gtc GT21" Alloys, 625bhp, Naim Sound/Tv 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 25,321 miles
£21,500
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 48,100 miles
£25,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2d AUTO 550 BHP £4240 Of Factory Options
2007 (57 reg) | 76,000 miles
£34,600
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 Flying Spur 4dr
2010 (59 reg) | 51,000 miles
£50,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 25,000 miles
£169,990
Bentley Continental Gt W12 Mulliner Driving Specification 6.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,550 miles
£22,999
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 38,000 miles
£150,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (68 reg) | 5,000 miles
£103,000
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,000 miles
Frequently asked questions
Bentley Continentals offer a top speed range between 198mph and 207mph, depending on the version.
Bentley Continental on-the-road prices RRP from £153,670 and rises to around £165,290, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Bentley Continental's fuel economy ranges between 21mpg and 24mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.