Bentley Continental cars for sale

With 5 new and 846 used Bentley Continental cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

The Bentley Continental GT has long been the ultimate luxury grand tourer, combining effortless power with incredible refinement and a luxurious interior. The convertible version puts the cherry on the Continental cake, creating a peerless way of...

Latest second hand Bentley Continental cars for sale

Latest Bentley Continental Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Bentley Continentals offer a top speed range between 198mph and 207mph, depending on the version.

  • Bentley Continental on-the-road prices RRP from £153,670 and rises to around £165,290, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Bentley Continental's fuel economy ranges between 21mpg and 24mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.