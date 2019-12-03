Red Bentley Bentayga used cars for sale
With 6 used Red Bentley Bentayga cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Bentley Bentayga cars for sale
£119,991
Bentley Bentayga 4.0d V8 Venture Edition Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr 7 Seat
2018 (67 reg) | 15,500 miles
£139,000
Bentley Bentayga V8 5dr Auto 4.0
2018 (68 reg) | 8,639 miles
£209,895
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 Speed Auto 4WD 5dr 5 Seat
2019 (69 reg) | 922 miles
£136,000
Bentley Bentayga V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 5dr Auto 4.0
2019 (19 reg) | 1,115 miles
£139,950
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr 5 Seat
2019 (19 reg) | 1,400 miles
£215,000
Bentley Bentayga W12 Speed 5dr Auto 6.0
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
