Latest second hand Purple Bentley Bentayga cars for sale

Purple Bentley Bentayga used cars for sale
Latest Bentley Bentayga Articles
Review
Bentley Bentayga SUV (2016 - ) review
The Bentayga is Bentley’s foray into the world of luxury SUVs. Read our review to see how it shapes up.
03 Dec 2019
First Drive
2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel first drive review
This version of the Bentley Bentayga is the first diesel-engined car to be sold in the company’s 97-year history. A black badge, black grille and re-profiled
07 Dec 2016
First Drive
Bentley Bentayga first drive review
We drive the new Bentley Bentayga in a Californian desert to find out if the world’s fastest, most powerful and luxurious SUV really can live up to its
03 Feb 2016
News
Frankfurt Motor Show 2015: Bentley Bentayga
Bentley has revealed its first-ever SUV - The Bentayga - ahead of its Frankfurt debut
14 Sep 2015