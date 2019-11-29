Red Audi TT RS used cars for sale
With 8 used Red Audi TT RS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Audi TT RS cars for sale
£37,995
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI S Tronic quattro (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,000 miles
£37,888
Audi TT Rs Coupe 2.5 Tfsi Quattro 400 Ps S Tronic 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,500 miles
£42,995
Audi 2.5T FSI TT RS Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2018 (18 reg) | 2,738 miles
£49,990
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI Sport Edition S Tronic quattro (s/s) 3dr
2019 (19 reg) | 318 miles
£24,989
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Plus Roadster S Tronic quattro 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,900 miles
£37,950
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI S Tronic quattro (s/s) 3dr
2017 (67 reg) | 27,500 miles
£21,950
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Roadster S Tronic quattro 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 52,000 miles
£20,950
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Plus S Tronic quattro 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 62,000 miles
