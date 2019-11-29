Blue Audi TT RS used cars for sale
With 14 used Blue Audi TT RS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Blue Audi TT RS cars for sale
£15,250
Audi TT Rs 2.5 quattro 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 82,000 miles
£16,495
Audi TT Rs 2.5 quattro 2dr
2010 (60 reg) | 53,000 miles
£38,450
Audi TT Rs Coupe 2.5 TFSI quattro 400 PS S tronic 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,875 miles
£24,995
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Plus Roadster S Tronic quattro 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 62,000 miles
£16,725
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Roadster quattro quattro 2dr
2011 (60 reg) | 42,223 miles
£16,995
Audi TT Rs 2.5 quattro 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 60,500 miles
£19,750
Audi TT Rs 2.5 quattro 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 56,000 miles
£20,899
Audi TT Rs 2.5 Roadster quattro 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 45,256 miles
£39,995
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI Roadster S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 18,000 miles
£18,000
Audi TT Rs 2.5 quattro 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 48,600 miles
£54,444
Audi TT Rs Coup- Sport Edition 400 PS S tronic 2.5 3dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles
£23,497
Audi TT 2.5 RS PLUS QUATTRO [BOSE][NAV][355 BHP] 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,000 miles
£39,049
Audi TT Ttrs Tfsi Quattro 2.5 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,123 miles
Latest Audi TT RS ArticlesView more
Review
Audi TT RS Coupe (2019 - ) review
The TT RS is the pinnacle of the TT range, with extra power and more performance. Read our review to see how it compares to a wide range of sports car
29 Nov 2019
Review
Audi TT RS roadster (2016 - ) review
The RS Roadster sits loud and proud at the top of the Audi TT range, providing ballistic performance, a bombastic exhaust note and wind-in-the hair thrills.
30 Jun 2017
Review
Audi TT RS Coupe (2016 - ) review
The high-performance flagship of the TT range, the RS is all about turbo power, visual aggression, and a thumping new 2.5-litre engine.
16 Mar 2017
First Drive
2016 Audi TT RS Coupe first drive review
We drive the fastest Audi TT yet: a 395bhp coupe that covers the 0-62mph sprint faster than most supercars. But is it fun to drive?
13 Sep 2016