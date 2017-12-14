Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi RS4 Avant cars for sale

With 178 used Audi RS4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi RS4 Avant estate (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

The RS 4 is a technically excellent, very fast estate car that offers great performance and very usable practicality. However, disappointing steering feel means it doesn’t have the excitement that some will crave. If that’s not a priority for you then...

Read full review

