Yellow Audi R8 used cars for sale
With 8 used Yellow Audi R8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow Audi R8 cars for sale
£87,500
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,995 miles
£86,990
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2015 (18 reg) | 9,500 miles
£111,950
Audi R8 Coup- V10 performance quattro 620 PS S tronic 5.2 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 12,885 miles
£89,990
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Coupe 2dr Petrol S Tronic quattro (s/s) (610 ps)
2016 (16 reg) | 15,000 miles
£81,890
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 28,700 miles
£92,990
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2018 (18 reg) | 4,952 miles
£80,000
Audi R8 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic 5.2
2017 (17 reg) | 13,780 miles
£87,000
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 7,300 miles
