Red Audi R8 used cars for sale
With 15 used Red Audi R8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Audi R8 cars for sale
£37,054
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic quattro 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 39,000 miles
£43,000
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 15,400 miles
£79,000
Audi R8 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic 5.2
2016 (65 reg) | 17,720 miles
£56,995
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Spyder R Tronic quattro 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 16,000 miles
£81,000
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Spyder S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,000 miles
£97,000
Audi R8 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic 5.2
2018 (68 reg) | 4,812 miles
£93,950
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 6,276 miles
£62,276
Audi R8 SPYDER 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2014 (64 reg) | 12,588 miles
£50,495
Audi R8 5.2 V10 QUATTRO 2d AUTO 518 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 29,000 miles
£44,950
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Coupe 2dr Petrol R Tronic quattro (327 g/km, 518 bhp)
2009 (09 reg) | 38,000 miles
£56,995
Audi R8 5.2 V10 QUATTRO 2d 519 BHP
2010 (10 reg) | 23,475 miles
£85,000
Audi R8 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic 5.2
2017 (67 reg) | 3,613 miles
£42,950
Audi R8 5.2 V10 QUATTRO 2d AUTO 518 BHP
2009 (09 reg) | 71,469 miles
£48,995
Audi R8 Spyder V8 Quattro 2dr Convertible 4.2
2013 (62 reg) | 19,802 miles
£62,500
Audi R8 V10 Quattro 5.2 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 19,000 miles
Latest Audi R8 ArticlesView more
Review
Audi R8 Coupe (2019 - ) review
The R8 sits right at the top of the Audi range and is a full-on supercar. Read our review to find out how it stacks up against the exotic opposition.
29 Nov 2019
Review
Audi R8 Spyder convertible (2016 - ) review
The R8 Spyder is the convertible version of Audi’s supercar, offering massive power alongside all the refinement you’d expect from the brand.
09 Aug 2017
First Drive
2016 Audi R8 Spyder first drive review
The Audi R8 Spyder is the drop top version of the flagship R8 supercar. It uses the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine which, in a new era of
10 Oct 2016
Review
Audi R8 Coupe (2015 - ) review
We road test the fastest, most powerful road car Audi has ever built, the 601bhp and 205mph new Audi R8 V10 Plus, in the UK and deliver our official v
11 Jan 2016