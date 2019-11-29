Grey Audi R8 used cars for sale
With 41 used Grey Audi R8 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Audi R8 cars for sale
£39,000
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Coupe 2dr Petrol R Tronic quattro (325 g/km, 415 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 45,000 miles
£86,935
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 11,000 miles
£48,975
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 R Tronic quattro 2dr
2012 (61 reg) | 49,455 miles
£34,995
Audi R8 4.2 QUATTRO 2d 420 BHP LOW RATE FINANCE SPECIALIST
2008 (08 reg) | 55,684 miles
£32,500
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic quattro 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 55,000 miles
£54,995
Audi R8 4.2 V8 LIMITED EDITION 2d 430 BHP COST NEW £102.870
2012 (62 reg) | 24,500 miles
£79,990
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 24,300 miles
£88,732
Audi R8 COUPE 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2017 (17 reg) | 7,838 miles
£139,000
Audi R8 COUPE 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro Performance 2dr S Tronic
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£55,000
Audi R8 V8 Quattro 4.2 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 9,096 miles
£44,990
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic quattro 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 37,748 miles
£39,995
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual quattro (349 g/km, 415 bhp)
2009 (59 reg) | 40,000 miles
£39,995
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 43,950 miles
£34,995
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 73,000 miles
£84,975
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,000 miles
£50,652
Audi R8 COUPE SPECIAL EDITIONS 4.2 FSI [430] Quattro Limited Edition 2dr R Tronic
2012 (62 reg) | 25,041 miles
£86,950
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Spyder S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 7,000 miles
£145,000
Audi R8 Coupe Carbon Black V10 performance quattro 620 PS S tronic
(69 reg) | 10 miles
£95,000
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 13,000 miles
£88,994
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,800 miles
£94,990
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,178 miles
£81,950
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 16,000 miles
£87,950
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 GT R Tronic quattro 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 12,600 miles
£94,995
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 17,000 miles
