Purple Audi A4 used cars for sale
With 1 used Purple Audi A4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Purple Audi A4 cars for sale
Latest Audi A4 ArticlesView more
Review
Audi A4 saloon (2019 - ) review
The Audi A4 has some of the fiercest competitors anywhere in motoring, but it more than holds its own, even in such esteemed company. Read our review to
28 Nov 2019
Review
Audi A4 Saloon (2015 - 2018) review
The Audi A4 has lived in the shadow of the BMW 3 Series for a long time, but could this latest version have what it takes to topple the class-leader?
20 Apr 2016
News
Frankfurt Motor Show 2015: Audi A4
The all-new Audi A4 makes an appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show
11 Sep 2015
First Drive
2015 Audi A4 2.0 TDI 190 Ultra first drive review
We drive the latest, all-new version of the Audi A4 to see if it has what it takes to mix it with the class-leading compact execs from the likes of BMW,
10 Sep 2015