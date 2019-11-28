Audi A4 Avant cars for sale
Audi A4 Avant Estate (2019 - ) review
The Audi A4 Avant will be near the top of any prestige estate car buyer’s shortlist, and it thoroughly deserves its place there. It’s enjoyable and comfortable to drive, a joy to sit in, practical enough for a family and very competitive on kit and cost...Read full review
RRP£37,665
£36,145
Save£1,520
Audi AUDI A4 Avant S line 35 TFSI 150 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£40,485
£38,845
Save£1,640
Audi AUDI A4 Avant Black Edition 40 TFSI 190 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£38,915
£37,345
Save£1,570
Audi AUDI A4 Avant Black Edition 35 TFSI 150 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£38,915
£37,345
Save£1,570
Audi AUDI A4 Avant Black Edition 35 TFSI 150 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
£2,000
Audi A4 Avant 3.0 Sport quattro 5dr
2002 (52 reg) | 125,000 miles
£15,990
Audi A4 AVANT TDI S LINE 2.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 35,439 miles
£17,995
Audi A4 Avant S line 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6 speed 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 34,217 miles
£9,150
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI Black Edition Avant 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 89,500 miles
£11,990
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI S line Avant S Tronic (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 106,000 miles
£13,440
Audi A4 AVANT 2.0 TDI BLACK EDITION 5DR AUTO 174 BHP parking sensors + climate control
2014 (64 reg) | 59,000 miles
£2,995
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI SE 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 140,000 miles
£16,000
Audi A4 Avant 1.4 TFSI Sport Avant (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 12,000 miles
£9,690
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI ultra SE Technik Avant 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 72,699 miles
£10,500
Audi A4 AVANT 2.0 TDI ULTRA SE TECHNIK 5d 161 BHP SAT NAV - LEATHER - 1 PREVIOUS
2014 (64 reg) | 54,300 miles
£13,990
Audi A4 2.0 AVANT TDI S LINE 5d 148 BHP FINANCE AVAILABLE
2016 (66 reg) | 81,464 miles
£12,150
Audi A4 2.0 TDI Ultra 163 S Line 5dr [Nav] Satellite Navigation
2015 (65 reg) | 77,808 miles
£22,950
Audi A4 Avant 3.0 TDI V6 S line Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 57,000 miles
£1,500
Audi A4 Avant 1.9 TDI SE CVT 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 117,000 miles
£7,975
Audi A4 Avant 1.8 TFSI SE 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 71,000 miles
£14,500
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI ultra Sport Avant S Tronic (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 70,000 miles
£8,495
Audi A4 1.8T FSI SE Technik 5dr - WIFI - DAB/CD/AUX/USB/SD - BLUETOOTH
2013 (13 reg) | 72,476 miles
£10,490
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI SE Technik Avant quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 66,000 miles
£18,495
Audi A4 Avant 3.0 TDI V6 S line Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 69,696 miles
£2,250
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI S line 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 175,000 miles
£9,295
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI ultra SE Technik Avant 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 96,867 miles
£12,291
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI ultra SE Avant (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 62,441 miles
£4,595
Audi A4 Avant 3.2 FSI S line quattro 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 150,715 miles
£11,999
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI S line Avant (s/s) 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 52,000 miles
Review
Audi A4 Avant Estate (2019 - ) review
The Audi A4 Avant has some of the fiercest competitors anywhere in motoring, but it more than holds its own. Read our review to find out how.
28 Nov 2019
Review
Audi A4 Avant Estate (2015 - ) review
The Audi A4 Avant has always been a popular choice, outselling its BMW 3 Series Touring rival, and this model is better than ever, majoring on comfort
05 Sep 2016
First Drive
New Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI 190 first drive review
We've already passed our verdict on the new Audi A4 saloon - but how does the estate compare? We test it in the most popular diesel trim to find out.
23 Dec 2015
Review
Audi A4 Avant Estate (2011 - ) review
Read the Audi A4 Avant estate (2008 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
24 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
Audi A4-Avant offers a top speed range between 130mph and 150mph, depending on the version.
Audi A4-Avant on-the-road prices RRP from £32,150 and rises to around £45,800, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi A4-Avant’s fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 40mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emissions levels. Learn more about car tax bands