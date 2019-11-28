Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A4 Avant cars for sale

With 85 new and 1,805 used Audi A4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A4 Avant Estate (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Audi A4 Avant will be near the top of any prestige estate car buyer’s shortlist, and it thoroughly deserves its place there. It’s enjoyable and comfortable to drive, a joy to sit in, practical enough for a family and very competitive on kit and cost...

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A4-Avant offers a top speed range between 130mph and 150mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A4-Avant on-the-road prices RRP from £32,150 and rises to around £45,800, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A4-Avant’s fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 40mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emissions levels. Learn more about car tax bands