Audi A4
Audi A4 cars for saleSearch 2,988 cars
With 187 new and 2,801 used Audi A4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Audi range
Frequently asked questions
Audi A4s offer a top speed range between 133mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Audi A4 on-the-road prices RRP from £30,750 and rises to around £44,400, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi A4's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 72mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.