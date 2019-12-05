Beige Audi A3 used cars for sale
With 4 used Beige Audi A3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Beige Audi A3 cars for sale
£2,495
Audi A3 2.0 TDI S line Sportback quattro 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 141,000 miles
£2,850
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Sport Sportback DSG 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 73,000 miles
£2,185
Audi A3 1.9 TDI Sportback 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 86,000 miles
£3,995
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI S line Special Edition Sportback 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 71,093 miles
Latest Audi A3 ArticlesView more
Review
Audi A3 Saloon (2016 - ) review
The Audi A3 Saloon is hugely impressive. It's stylish, refined, practical and good to drive. Read our review to find out more.
05 Dec 2019
Review
Audi A3 Sportback hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Audi A3 is a premium family car that places refinement, technology and comfort at the forefront. Read our review to see how it matches up to its r
05 Dec 2019
Feature
The REV Test: Hybrid cars
This week, Vicki, Erin and Rachael are testing three of the most popular hybrid cars, based on how people search for them at Auto Trader.
01 May 2018
Best Of
Best saloon cars
Saloons are still a very popular choice in the new car market. Here are our top picks...
29 Aug 2016