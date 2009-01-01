Smart used cars for sale in Yorkshire and the Humber
With 6 used Smart cars in Yorkshire and the Humber available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Smart cars for sale in Yorkshire and the Humber
£9,290
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Prime Sport Premium 2dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 12,051 miles
£5,990
Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 25,058 miles
£2,910
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 78,680 miles
£2,695
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2008 (58 reg) | 64,000 miles
£6,998
Smart Fortwo 0.9T Proxy (Premium) Coupe 2dr Petrol (s/s) (90 ps)
2015 (65 reg) | 9,920 miles