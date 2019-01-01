MG used cars for sale in York
With 1 used MG cars in York available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£18,340
£17,090
Save£1,250
MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£11,395
£10,895
Save£500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,340
£12,795
Save£545
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£14,740
£13,740
Save£1,000
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV