Lexus used cars for sale in York
With 14 used Lexus cars in York available on Auto Trader
RRP£28,570
£27,535
Save£1,035
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h CT E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£41,324
£39,701
Save£1,623
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus cars for sale in York
£19,990
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (17 reg) | 21,776 miles
£13,490
Lexus IS 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 66,401 miles
£10,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 61,271 miles
£11,990
Lexus CT 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 21,450 miles
£11,489
Lexus GS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 28,200 miles
£15,492
Lexus IS Saloon 300h F-Sport 4dr CVT Auto [Navigation] 2.5
2013 (63 reg) | 33,865 miles
£9,992
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2013 (63 reg) | 50,609 miles
£13,800
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SPORT 5d AUTO 134 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 42,600 miles
£18,989
Lexus LS 600h 5.0 L CVT 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 71,600 miles
£34,750
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 F Sport CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,000 miles
£15,250
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance CVT 4x4 5dr (Pan roof)
2011 (61 reg) | 67,900 miles
£20,837
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 53,215 miles
£2,500
Lexus RX 300 3.0 SE 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 128,745 miles
£16,989
Lexus IS F 5.0 4dr (ACC, PCS)
2009 (09 reg) | 69,900 miles