Volvo S90

Volvo S90 image

Volvo S90 cars for sale

Search 289 cars

With 35 new and 254 used Volvo S90 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volvo S90 Saloon (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

Owner ratings

4.7

The S90 follows the example of the V90 and XC90 by giving buyers something very different from the competition. With its emphasis on comfort, refinement and smoothness – not to mention its elegant good looks – it’s ploughing a unique furrow in the face...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volvo S90s offer a top speed range between 130mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volvo S90 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,835 and rises to around £58,405, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volvo S90's fuel economy ranges between 38mpg and 166mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.