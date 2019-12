Vauxhall Ampera Hatchback (2012 - 2016) MK 1 review

Auto Trader rating 4.2

Owner ratings 4.6

The Vauxhall Ampera can manage 85 per cent of UK commutes with zero emissions and zero fuel consumption and then switch to petrol power for longer trips. But, it is pricey and you’ll need a suitable home or place of work to charge it up regularly.