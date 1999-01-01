Land Rover used cars for sale in Telford
With 408 used Land Rover cars in Telford available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Land Rover cars for sale in Telford
£7,295
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d 188 BHP . SAT NAV * FULL LEATHER
2008 (57 reg) | 102,000 miles
£27,250
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 35,000 miles
£24,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 37,449 miles
£21,500
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 eD4 SE Tech 5dr 2WD
2017 (67 reg) | 30,492 miles
£15,079
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5d 190 BHP **128 POINT AA INSPCTED**
2015 (15 reg) | 89,751 miles
£79,891
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 (275hp) Vogue 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5,112 miles
£12,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 Panel Van 4X4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 79,000 miles
£18,736
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE BLACK 5d 180 BHP **128 POINT AA INSPCTED**
2015 (65 reg) | 93,359 miles
£16,500
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 86,810 miles
£22,491
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,412 miles
£48,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,558 miles
£48,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 13,346 miles
£40,891
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 34,812 miles
£3,495
Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 V8 HSE 5dr
1997 (P reg) | 74,000 miles
£21,000
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,730 miles
£41,990
Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic HSE 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,555 miles
£41,990
Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic HSE 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 8,617 miles
£5,995
Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 98,000 miles
£29,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 14,063 miles
£64,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 13,535 miles
£49,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,667 miles
£21,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr 7 Seat
2017 (17 reg) | 34,000 miles
£30,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4X4 (s/s) (209 g/km, 288 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 69,000 miles
£32,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4X4 (s/s) (199 g/km, 288 bhp)
2014 (64 reg) | 69,000 miles