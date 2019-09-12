Skip to contentSkip to footer
Subaru Forester cars for sale

With 29 new and 372 used Subaru Forester cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Subaru Forester SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Forester is an impressively capable and practical SUV, and it’s nicer inside than Subarus of the past, too. The performance isn’t as impressive as in some hybrid rivals, but the ride and handling are good, and it’s got a tonne of clever safety kit...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Subaru Foresters offer a top speed range between 117mph and 119mph, depending on the version.

  • Subaru Forester on-the-road prices RRP from £33,985 and rises to around £36,985, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Subaru Forester's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 35mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.