Yellow SKODA Fabia used cars for sale
With 19 used Yellow SKODA Fabia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Yellow SKODA Fabia cars for sale
£2,475
SKODA Fabia 1.9 TDI vRS 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 100,000 miles
£3,700
SKODA Fabia 1.9 TDI vRS 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 99,350 miles
£2,800
SKODA Fabia 1.2 HTP 12v 2 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 33,442 miles
£4,995
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR Monte Carlo 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 66,000 miles
£7,899
SKODA Fabia 1.4 TDI 105 SE L 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 23,270 miles
£6,397
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR 105 Monte Carlo 5dr Satellite Navigation
2014 (14 reg) | 58,875 miles
£999
SKODA Fabia 1.9 TDI PD Sport 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 135,000 miles
£4,650
SKODA Fabia 1.4 TSI vRS Auto Seq 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 56,010 miles
£1,695
SKODA Fabia 1.4 16v 2 Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (155 g/km, 85 bhp)
2008 (58 reg) | 97,000 miles
£1,500
SKODA Fabia 1.4 16v Ambiente 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 82,000 miles
£3,799
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR DPF Elegance 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 70,335 miles
£3,190
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR DPF Elegance 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 50,000 miles
£3,290
SKODA Fabia 1.2 TDI CR DPF GreenLine II 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 73,000 miles
£2,995
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR DPF Elegance 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 109,068 miles
£995
SKODA Fabia 1.9 SDI Comfort 5dr
2001 (51 reg) | 74,568 miles
£3,490
SKODA Fabia 1.6 TDI CR Monte Carlo 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 66,000 miles
£4,740
SKODA Fabia 1.2 MONTE CARLO TSI 5d 105 BHP AIR CON+AUX
2013 (63 reg) | 66,000 miles
£4,695
SKODA Fabia 1.2 TSI SE 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 40,195 miles
