Orange SEAT Leon used cars for sale
With 13 used Orange SEAT Leon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange SEAT Leon cars for sale
£3,295
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI DPF FR 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 111,000 miles
£13,799
SEAT Leon 1.8 TSI FR Technology 5dr DSG
2018 (18 reg) | 24,918 miles
£14,999
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI 190 FR [EZ] 5dr DSG
2018 (68 reg) | 10,526 miles
£13,999
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO 150 FR [EZ] 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,829 miles
£16,795
SEAT Leon Xcellence 1.5 EVO 150 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,749 miles
£14,891
SEAT Leon Fr 1.8 TSI FR TECHNOLOGY DSG 5DR 180 BHP STILL IN MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY! -
2018 (18 reg) | 4,266 miles
£4,945
SEAT Leon 2.0 TD FR 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 96,900 miles
£14,660
SEAT Leon 5dr (2016) 2.0 TDI FR Technology (150 PS)
2018 (68 reg) | 5,242 miles
£16,899
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 Xcellence Technology [Leather, Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Sat Nav] 5dr DSG
2018 (18 reg) | 830 miles
£13,765
SEAT Leon 5dr (2016) 1.0 TSI Ecomotive SE Technology (115 PS) 5dr
2019 (18 reg) | 573 miles
£5,495
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI CR CR FR 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 36,222 miles
£15,995
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO 150PS FR SPORT 5DR
2019 (19 reg) | 7,999 miles
£16,000
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI 190 FR [EZ] 5dr DSG
2018 (68 reg) | 4,162 miles
