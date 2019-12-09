SEAT Alhambra
Frequently asked questions
SEAT Alhambras offer a top speed range between 123mph and 134mph, depending on the version.
SEAT Alhambra on-the-road prices RRP from £31,000 and rises to around £38,855, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SEAT Alhambra's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 55mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car's emission levels.