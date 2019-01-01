Lexus Ux 250h used cars for sale in Scotland
With 7 used Lexus Ux 250h cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£41,324
£39,701
Save£1,623
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£41,324
£40,324
Save£1,000
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£41,324
£40,324
Save£1,000
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£38,505
£37,505
Save£1,000
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h F Sport SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid E-CVT 4WD (s/s) (184 ps)
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus Ux 250h cars for sale in Scotland
£31,650
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h UX E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,200 miles
£29,995
Lexus UX Hatchback 250h 2.0 5dr CVT [Premium Pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 2,250 miles
£29,500
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 ( 184bhp ) E-CVT 2019MY UX 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,193 miles
£29,000
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h UX E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,000 miles
£30,995
Lexus UX250h Premium Plus Pack 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,989 miles
£29,995
Lexus UX250h Premium Pack 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,526 miles
£33,995
Lexus UX250h F-Sport Premium Plus Tech & Safety 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,329 miles