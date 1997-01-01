Ford Tourneo Custom used cars for sale in Scotland
With 19 used Ford Tourneo Custom cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
RRP£30,705
£27,159
Save£3,546
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 320 L2 Shuttle 5dr (9 Seats)
5 door Manual Diesel Other
RRP£47,990
£37,990
Save£10,000
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L2 Titanium X Bus Auto 5dr (8 Seats)
5 door Automatic Diesel Other
RRP£47,916
£37,990
Save£9,926
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L2 Titanium X Bus Auto 5dr (8 Seats)
5 door Automatic Diesel Other
RRP£46,182
£37,990
Save£8,192
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L2 Titanium X Bus Auto 5dr (8 Seats)
5 door Automatic Diesel Other
Latest second hand Ford Tourneo Custom cars for sale in Scotland
£13,495
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L1 Titanium Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (17 reg) | 119,567 miles
£19,950
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L1 Titanium Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (17 reg) | 28,000 miles
£17,495
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L1 Zetec Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (17 reg) | 28,186 miles
£31,995
Ford Tourneo Custom
2019 (19 reg) | 151 miles
£16,995
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L1 Titanium Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2018 (67 reg) | 35,766 miles
£9,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.2 TDCi 300L Limited Low Roof Bus 5dr (8 Seats, LWB)
2013 (13 reg) | 140,000 miles
£17,699
+ VAT
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 EcoBlue 130ps Low Roof 8 Seater Titanium
2018 (18 reg) | 13,108 miles
£19,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 310 Independence 2.0 EcoBlue (105) L1 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,000 miles
£17,500
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 310 TITANIUM 2.0 TDCI Euro 6 130bhp 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,704 miles
£18,495
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L2 Zetec Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2018 (67 reg) | 15,577 miles
£20,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L1 Titanium Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (67 reg) | 12,794 miles
£24,995
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 320 Titanium 2.0 EcoBlue (130) Powershift 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 180 miles
£18,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.2 TDCi 300L Titanium Low Roof Bus 5dr (8 Seats, LWB)
2015 (15 reg) | 29,092 miles
£11,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.2 TDCi 300S Zetec (LWB) 9 Seats
2015 (64 reg) | 99,000 miles
£22,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 290 L1 Sport Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (67 reg) | 10,255 miles
£20,250
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 310 TITANIUM 4d 129 BHP *ISOFIX*REV SENSORS*ALLOYS*A/C*
2018 (68 reg) | 34,900 miles
£37,995
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 310 L2 Titanium Bus Auto 5dr (8 Seats)
2019 (19 reg) | 2,077 miles
£15,495
+ VAT
Ford Tourneo Custom 310 Titanium 2.0 EcoBlue (130) 9 Seat Bus 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 44,000 miles
£19,995
Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 TDCi 290 L1 Sport Bus 5dr (8 Seats)
2017 (17 reg) | 38,000 miles