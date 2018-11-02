Gold Renault Grand Scenic used cars for sale
With 15 used Gold Renault Grand Scenic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Renault Grand Scenic cars for sale
£1,695
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Dynamique 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 78,000 miles
£3,499
Renault Grand Scenic 1.5 dCi 110 Expression 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 76,500 miles
£3,284
Renault Grand Scenic 1.5 dCi Dynamique TomTom 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 40,625 miles
£1,250
Renault Grand Scenic 2.0 dCi Privilege 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 129,000 miles
£1,999
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Extreme 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 62,000 miles
£2,250
Renault Grand Scenic 2.0 dCi Privilege 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 110,000 miles
£3,990
Renault Grand Scenic 1.5 dCi Expression [Panoramic Sunroof] 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 58,212 miles
£1,050
Renault Grand Scenic 1.9 dCi FAP Expression 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 100,112 miles
£1,495
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Dynamique 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 10,920 miles
£1,795
Renault Grand Scenic 2.0 VVT Dynamique 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 98,360 miles
£2,595
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Dynamique TomTom 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 110,000 miles
£1,295
Renault Grand Scenic 1.5 dCi Dynamique 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 70,000 miles
£975
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Dynamique S 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 106,000 miles
£1,490
Renault Grand Scenic 2.0 VVT Privilege 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 84,000 miles
£1,190
Renault Grand Scenic 1.6 VVT Dynamique S 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 92,958 miles
Latest Renault Grand Scenic ArticlesView more
Review
Renault Grand Scenic MPV (2016 - ) review
With its SUV-inspired styling, standard 20-inch alloys, and airy interior, the latest Grand Scenic is a refreshing alternative to the rather bland ‘boxes
02 Nov 2018
First Drive
2016 Renault Grand Scenic first drive review
With its striking, SUV-inspired styling and gangsta-sized 20-inch alloys, the all-new Scenic is cooler than a warehouse full of Magnums. Does it also have
12 Sep 2016
News
Renault reveals all-new Grand Scenic MPV
Hot on the heels of the new Scenic, which was announced at the Geneva Show in March, comes the larger Grand Scenic, which will be available as both a five-
24 May 2016
Review
Renault Grand Scenic MPV (2009 - 2012) review
Read the Renault Grand Scenic MPV (2009 - 2012) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
24 Nov 2014