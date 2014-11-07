Proton GEN-2 cars for sale
Proton GEN-2 Saloon (2008 - ) review
The Proton GEN-2 is a no-nonsense small saloon car which rivals models including the Skoda Octavia and Chevrolet Cruze. Choose the ecoLogic model and it will run on cheap LPG gas as well as petrol.Read full review
Latest second hand Proton GEN-2 cars for sale
£1,695
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GLS 5 DOOR VERY LOW MILEAGE ONLY 14133 MILES
2009 (09 reg) | 14,000 miles
£995
Proton GEN-2 1.6 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 74,000 miles
£1,500
Proton GEN-2 1.3 GLS 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 54,429 miles
£999
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GSX 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 107,000 miles
£995
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GLS STEP4 CLOTH 5d 110 BHP MOT till 20th August 2020
2007 (07 reg) | 67,300 miles
£995
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GSX 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 59,000 miles
£1,995
Proton Gen-2 1.6 GLS 5dr Auto
2006 (55 reg) | 32,071 miles
£1,299
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GSX 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 66,924 miles
£795
Proton GEN-2 1.6 GLS 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 59,247 miles
£1,150
Proton GEN-2 1.6 ecoLogic GSX 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 115,242 miles
£1,485
Proton GEN-2 1.3 GLS 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 52,000 miles
