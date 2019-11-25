Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Porsche Panamera cars for sale

With 21 new and 456 used Porsche Panamera cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo estate (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Sport Turismo is a more practical and, arguably, a more elegant version of the Panamera. It comes with three rear seats, rather than the two that you get in the standard car, its rear doors are slightly bigger, and there’s a smidgen more rear...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£74,225.00Configure
Brand new - in stock21 cars available for quick delivery£74,225.00Search
Used456 cars available now£14,994.00Search

Latest second hand Porsche Panamera cars for sale

View all

Latest Porsche Panamera Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Porsche Panameras offer a top speed range between 162mph and 192mph, depending on the version.

  • Porsche Panamera on-the-road prices RRP from £74,225 and rises to around £149,607, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Porsche Panamera's fuel economy ranges between 23mpg and 86mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.