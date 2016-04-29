Latest second hand Multicolour Porsche Boxster cars for sale

Multicolour Porsche Boxster used cars for sale
First Drive
Porsche Boxster Spyder first drive review
The Spyder is the swansong of the flat-six 981-series Boxster model range and possibly the most hardcore version yet
29 Apr 2016
Review
Porsche Boxster 981 Convertible (2012 - ) review
The Porsche Boxster could just be all the sports car you ever need. Pricier than the Audi TT and BMW Z4, but better.
05 Aug 2015
Review
Porsche Boxster Convertible (2004 - 2012) review
Read the Porsche Boxster Spyder convertible (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
07 Nov 2014