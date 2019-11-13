Skip to contentSkip to footer
Peugeot 108 cars for sale

With 96 new and 1,367 used Peugeot 108 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Peugeot 108 Top convertible (2014 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

The Peugeot 108 Top is a likeable machine thanks to its chic styling and plentiful spec options. It’s got a strong reliability record and a decent amount of interior space for a city car, and it’s also easy to drive around town.

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£12,265.00Configure
Brand new - in stock96 cars available for quick delivery£9,896.00Search
Used1367 cars available now£2,690.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

Latest second hand Peugeot 108 cars for sale

Latest Peugeot 108 Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Peugeot 108s offer a top speed range between 99mph and 106mph, depending on the version.

  • Peugeot 108 on-the-road prices RRP from £12,265 and rises to around £14,320, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Peugeot 108's fuel economy ranges between 55mpg and 69mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.